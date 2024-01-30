Explore our exquisite selection of fine jewellery
Founded in 2012, Mansi Jewels has been providing high quality jewellery to our customers for over 11 years. Our passion for beautiful jewellery and exceptional customer service has made us a trusted name in the industry.
At Mansi Jewels, our mission is to provide our customers with the highest quality jewellery at affordable prices. We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy the beauty of fine jewellery, and we work hard to make that a reality.
We offer a wide range of jewellery, from classic pieces to the latest trends. Our selection includes engagement rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and much more. All of our products are made from the finest materials and are guaranteed to last.
We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.
Shop No. 3, Call, 4-284, Dharam Nagar Rd, Kshama Society, Ashwanikumar, Varachha, Surat, Gujarat 395006
Phone : 8000207058 Email : mmghinaiya@gmail.com
Open today
09:00 am – 08:00 pm
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Gold chain With government authorize hall mark.
Gold Watch For Women. You can customize based on your requirements and models
Gold Earrings with light weight and heavy weight with authorize hall mark.
Bright your look with silver jewellery
Silver 925 Ornaments rings for boys and girls
Silver chain for women with light weight
Silver 925 women ornaments.
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